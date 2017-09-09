"La forma del agua", dirigida por el mexicano Guillermo del Toro, ganó hoy el León de Oro del 74 Festival de cine de Venecia, tercer cineasta hispano en lograrlo tras Luis Buñuel y Lorenzo Vigas.
Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro arrives on the red carpet during the awarding ceremony of the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 09 September 2017. The festival runs from 30 August to 09 September. EFE
Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro (L) signs autographs on the red carpet during the awarding ceremony of the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 09 September 2017. The festival runs from 30 August to 09 September. EFE