A handout photo made available by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on 05 January 2020 shows Jesse Armstrong (R) accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama for "Succession" from presenters, Matt Bomer (3-L) and Sofia Vergara (L) on stage during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HFPA