"Succession" se llevó este domingo el galardón a la mejor serie dramática en los Globos de Oro, cuya 77 edición se está celebrando en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).
A handout photo made available by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on 05 January 2020 shows Jesse Armstrong (R) accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama for "Succession" from presenters, Matt Bomer (3-L) and Sofia Vergara (L) on stage during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HFPA
Brian Cox poses with the Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama award in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills (California, USA) EFE/Chrisitian Monterrosa