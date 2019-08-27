Con dos de los principales galardones y a cargo de la apertura de la gala, la cantante estadounidense Taylor Swift fue la gran estrella de los MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) al llevarse el premio al Mejor video de 2019, en una gala donde Rosalía ganó el de mejor video Latino gracias a "Con altura".
US singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 26 August 2019. EFE/Dj Johnson
American-Cuban singer Camila Cabello arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 26 August 2019. EFE/Dj Johnson
Comlombian musical artist J Balvin arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 26 August 2019. EFE/Dj Johnson