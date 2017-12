Washington Wizards forward Mike Scott (C) makes a layup during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 15 December 2017. EFE

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (C) dribbles beside Los Angeles Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 15 December 2017. EFE