Dennis Schroder anotó 18 de sus 22 puntos en la segunda mitad del partido y los Hawks de Atlanta vencieron 104-89 a los Trail Blazers de Portland.
El italiano Marco Belinelli agregó 14 puntos y Ersan Ilyasova logró 13 para el equipo de Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder (L) of Germany reacts with Hawks forward Taurean Prince (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 30 December 2017. EFE
Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis (C) in action against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (L) and Atlanta Hawks forward Tyler Cavanaugh (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 30 December 2017. EFE
