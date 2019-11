Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (C) reaches for a rebound during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 16 November 2019. EFE/Tannen Maury

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris (L) drives on Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 16 November 2019. EFE/Tannen Maury