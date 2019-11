Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (C) scores during the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA. EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (L) grabs a rebound in front of Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 01 November 2019. EFE/TANNEN MAURY