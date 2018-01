Juancho Hernan Gomez (41) of the Denver Nuggets and Kyle Anderson of the San Antonio Spurs in action during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in San Antonio, USA, 13 January 2018. San Antonio won 112-80. EFE

Juancho Hernan Gomez (41) of the Denver Nuggets in action during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in San Antonio, USA, 13 January 2018. San Antonio won 112-80. EFE