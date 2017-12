Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (L) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (R) in the second half of the NFL American football game between the Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. EFE

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (R) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Jimmy Graham (C) and Paul Richardson (L) in the second half of the NFL American football game between the Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. EFE