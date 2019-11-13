El reserva Coby White logró 27 tantos para los Bulls de Chicago, que ganaron por 120-102 a los Knicks de Nueva York.
White impuso marca de franquicia con siete triples en el último cuarto.
Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky of the Czech Republic (L) drives on New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett of Canada (R) during the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (L) wins the opening tipoff against New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (R) during the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (L) drives around New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (R) during the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
