Klay Thompson anotó 25 puntos, 10 de ellos en el tercer cuarto y los Warriors de Golden State derrotaron 122-105 a los Spurs de San Antonio.
Con el triunfo los Warriors dieron a su entrenador Steve Kerr su victoria número 250 como técnico.
Golden State Warriors forward David West (L) and San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (R) in action during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 10 February 2018. EFE
San Antonio Spurs guard Darrun Hilliard (C) in action against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) during the second half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 10 February 2018. EFE
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes to the basket for two points against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 10 February 2018. EFE
