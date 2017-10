Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (C) tries to hold onto the ball while being defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker (L) and teammate Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (R) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA. EFE

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (L) drives to the basket while being defended by Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (R) of Switzerland in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA. EFE