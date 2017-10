Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'veon Bell (R) punches the goal post pylon acting like he is boxing while teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (L) pretends to take his pitcher after Bell scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of the NFL American football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 15 October 2017. EFE

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (L) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of the NFL American football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 15 October 2017. EFE