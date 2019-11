New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) breaks the tackle of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (R) during the first half at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA 24 November 2019. EFE/JOHN CETRINO

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recovers the fumbled ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA 24 November 2019. (Disturbios, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER