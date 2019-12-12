Zach LaVine jugó tres cuartos de partido y logró 35 puntos como líder anotador de los Bulls de Chicago, que derrotaron 136-102 a los Hawks de Atlanta.
Con su victoria, los Bulls rompieron una racha de tres derrotas consecutivas.
Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford (C) reacts during the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 11 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (C, top) in action during the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 11 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky (C) in action during the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 11 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Zach LaVine jugó tres cuartos de partido y logró 35 puntos como líder anotador de los Bulls de Chicago, que derrotaron 136-102 a los Hawks de Atlanta.
Con su victoria, los Bulls rompieron una racha de tres derrotas consecutivas.