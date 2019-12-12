Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford (C) reacts during the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 11 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (C, top) in action during the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 11 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT