Lebron James (C-R) of Team Lebron goes to the basket over Kyle Lowry (C-L) of Team Stephen during the 2018 NBA All-Star game at Staples Center in Los Angeles. EFE

Karl-Anthony Towns of Team Stephen (R) goes to the basket as Andre Drummond (L) of Team Lebron defends during the 2018 All-Star game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. EFE