Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hands the ball off to Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (R) in the first half of their NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 October 2017. (Estados Unidos) EFE

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (L) catches a pass in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour (R) in the first half of their NFL game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 October 2017. (Estados Unidos) EFE