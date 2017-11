Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, 28, carries the ball in the first half of their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 12 November 2017. EFE

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard, 59, celebrates a defensive play against the Bengals in the second half of their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 12 November 2017. EFE/EPA