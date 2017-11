Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (R) celebrates with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (L) after Hardy scored a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 12 November 2017. EFE

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (top) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 12 November 2017. Clayborn was credited with six sacks in the game as the Falcons defeated the Cowboys. EFE