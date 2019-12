Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (R) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) in the second half of the NFL American Football game between New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. EFE/EPA/TYLER SMITH

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (C) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half of the NFL American Football game between New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. EFE/LARRY W. SMITH