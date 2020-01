San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) hands off to Raheem Mostert durign the second half od their NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 19 January 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

