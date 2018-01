Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Corey Graham (C) intercepts the ball from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (R) in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. EFE

The Eagles' Corey Graham (C) celebrates an interception with teammate Malcolm Jenkins (L) and as the Vikings' Adam Thieler (R) sits on the ground in the second half of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. EFE