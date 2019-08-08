El juego entre los Medias Rojas de Boston y los Reales de Kansas City se suspendió debido a la lluvia cuando la pizarra estaba empatada 4-4 en el décimo episodio.
Las Grandes Ligas indicaron que el juego se reanudará el 22 de agosto.
Fenway Parks grounds crew members lay down dry sand on the infield behind Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (C) during a break in the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 August 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Fenway Park Grounds Crew members pull the tarp over the infield during the tenth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 August 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/CJ GUNTHER
