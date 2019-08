THM23. Chicago (United States), 21/06/2019.- New York Mets center fielder Michael Conforto heads to the dugout after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 21 June 2019. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY