Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers as rain falls in the top of the seventh inning of their MLB National League Divsion Series playoff baseball game four at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Pedro Baez reacts after giving up a 3-run home run to Washington Nationals batter Ryan Zimmerman in the bottom of the fifth inning of their MLB National League Divsion Series playoff baseball game four at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER