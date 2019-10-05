El abridor estelar Justin Verlander lanzó siete entradas en blanco y el segundo base venezolano José Altuve pegó cuadrangular de dos carreras en el quinto episodio que permitieron a los Astros de Houston ganar con facilidad por 6-2 a los Rays de Tampa Bay en el primer partido de la Serie Divisional de la Liga Americana.
Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris winds up for a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the top of the eighth inning of their MLB American League Division Series playoff baseball game one at Minute Maid Park in Houston. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
Tampa Bay Rays Eric Sogard (C) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Houston Astros in the top of the the eighth inning of their MLB American League Division Series playoff baseball game one at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez (C) is greeted by Houston Astros Carlos Correa (R) after scoring on Houston Astros Yuli Gurriel an RBI ground-rule double in the bottom of the seventh inning of their MLB American League Division Series playoff baseball game one at Minute Maid Park in Houston. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH