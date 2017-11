Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (L) in action against Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Ilyasova (R) of Turkey during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 November 2017. EFE

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (R) in action against Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 November 2017. EFE