Bam Adebayo logró un doble-doble de 27 puntos y 14 rebotes para los Heat de Miami, que ganaron 89-100 a los Wizards de Washington.
Los Heat detuvieron así una racha de cuatro derrotas consecutivas.
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura of Japan dives for a loose ball during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 08 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) in action against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (R) of Slovenia during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 08 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (C) of Slovenia in action against Washington Wizards guard Shabazz Napier (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 08 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
