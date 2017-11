Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (2-L) battles for a rebound with New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen (L) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (2-R) as Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (R) watches in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA. EFE