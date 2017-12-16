El base español Ricky Rubio se convirtió en el líder del ataque y los Jazz de Utah derrotaron 95-107 a los Celtics de Boston.
Los Jazz (14-15) tuvieron su sexta victoria en los últimos 10 partidos y se mantienen últimos en la División Noroeste.
Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (R) of Spain looks to make a pass around defending Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L) during the second quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 15 December 2017. EFE
Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood (R) makes a shot over defending Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L) during the second quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 15 December 2017. EFE
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (L) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (R) during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 15 December 2017. EFE
El base español Ricky Rubio se convirtió en el líder del ataque y los Jazz de Utah derrotaron 95-107 a los Celtics de Boston.
Los Jazz (14-15) tuvieron su sexta victoria en los últimos 10 partidos y se mantienen últimos en la División Noroeste.