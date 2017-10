Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) tries to move between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. EFE

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose (L) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker of Australia (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. EFE