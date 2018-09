Simone Blum of Germany competes aboard DSP Alice during the final round of the individual Jumping Championship on the final day of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 23 September 2018. Blum won the individual gold medal. EFE

Gold medalist Simone Blum (C) of Germany reacts with silver medalist Martin Fuchs (L) of Switzerland and bronze medalist Steve Guerdat (R) of Switzerland during the medal ceremony for the individual Jumping Championship on the final day of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 23 September 2018. EFE