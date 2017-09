Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2017.EFE

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina hits a return to Lucas Pouille of France on the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2017. EFE