Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig from Cuba reacts after hitting a single in the fourth inning to load the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Division Series (NLDS) game two at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA. EFE

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (C) from Cuba reacts after hitting a single in the fourth inning to load the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Division Series (NLDS) game two at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA. EFE