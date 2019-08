Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds the trophy for winning the Tour Championship golf tournament and FedExCup playoffs at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 August 2019. EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Atlanta (United States), 25/08/2019.- Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the first green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 August 2019. The tournament is the finale of the FedExCup playoffs. EFE/Erik S. Lesser