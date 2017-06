Artemis Racing (R) competes against Emirates Team New Zealand during the qualifying races of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup in the Great Sound, Bermuda, 11 June 2017. (Nueva Zelanda, Bermudas) EFE

Sandy's Parish (Bermuda), 11/06/2017.- Emirates Team New Zealand crosses the finish just ahead of Artemis Racing (L) during the qualifying races of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup in the Great Sound, Bermuda, 11 June 2017. (Nueva Zelanda, Bermudas) EFE