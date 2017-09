Yun-Jan Chan of Chinese Taipei (L) and Martina Hingis of Switzerland (R) play Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their US Open Tennis Championships women's doubles final round match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE

Yun-Jan Chan of Chinese Taipei (R) and Martina Hingis of Switzerland (2R) with the championship trophy and Lucie Hradecka (L) and Katerina Siniakova (2L) of the Czech Republic with the runner-up trophy after their US Open Tennis Championships women's doubles final round match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA. EFE