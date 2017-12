Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria, first place (C) celebrates after being introduced as the winner as Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, second place, (L) and Hannes Reichel of Austria, third place (R) applaud on the winners podium in the finish area after the Super-G at the Birds of Prey World Cup Alpine Ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA, 01 December 2017. EFE