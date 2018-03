Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with her trophy after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the BNP Paribas Open Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 18 March 2018. (Abierto, Tenis, Rusia, Japón, Estados Unidos) EFE

Naomi Osaka from Japan in action against Daria Kasatkina from Russia in their finals match of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 18 March 2018. EFE