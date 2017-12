Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway skis in the finish area after the Downhill run at the Birds of Prey World Cup Alpine Ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA, 02 December 2017. EFE

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway, first place, (C), Beat Feuz of Switzerland, second place (L), and Thomas Dressen of Germany, third place (R) celebrate on the winners podium in the finish area after the Downhill at the Birds of Prey World Cup Alpine Ski race in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA, 02 December 2017. EFE