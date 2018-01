New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady scrambles against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 21 January 2018. EFE

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defenseive end Dante Fowler Jr. in the first quarter of the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 21 January 2018. EFE