Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (R) and Johanna Konta of Great Britain after their quarter-finals round match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2019. EFE/Justin Lane

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after defeating Johanna Konta of Great Britain during their quarter-finals round match on the ninth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2019. EFE/Justin Lane