Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin winds up for a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 25 May 2018. EFE

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea (C) looks away while walking to the top of the mound after giving up a two-run RBI triple to Arizona Diamondbacks Paul Goldschmidt during the fourth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 25 May 2018. EFE