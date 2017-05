San Antonio Spurs forward Jonathon Simmons (2-R) attempts to shoot over Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant in the first half of game three of their NBA Western Conference Finals playoff basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. EFE

San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans of Latvia (C, top) dunks against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of game three of their NBA Western Conference Finals playoff basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. EFE