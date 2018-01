Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) reach out for a rebound during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA. EFE

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (C) leaps up for a rebound as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (L) look on during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA. EFE