Washington Nationals second baseman Wilmer Difo of the Dominican Republic fields a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Nick Markakis in the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2 June 2018. EFE

Washington Nationals pinch hitter Max Scherzer (L) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fourteenth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2 June 2018. EFE