Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (R) tries to elude a tackle from New York Jets defenders during the second half of the NFL American football game between the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 17 September 2017. EFE

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (B) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs player Daniel Sorensen (F) in the second half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 17 September 2017. EFE