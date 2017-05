Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (R) during the first half of game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. EFE

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (C) celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (R) after the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. EFE