Bob Baffert, (R, back) trainer with his horse Justify in the paddock before the 150th running of Belmont Stakes at Belmont race track in Queens, New York, USA, 09 June 2018. Justify went on to win the Triple Crown is the second horse to do so in the past three years. EFE

Bob Baffert, trainer of Justify (C) with his son Bode (L) walk to the paddock before the 150th running of Belmont Stakes at Belmont race track in Queens, New York, USA, 09 June 2018. Justify went on to win the Triple Crown is the second horse to do so in the past three years. EFE