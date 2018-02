Gold medal winner Michelle Gisin (L) of Switzerland and Bronze medal winner Wendy Holdener (R) of Switzerland celebrate with their team during the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018. EFE

(L-R) Silver medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA, Gold medal winner Michelle Gisin of Switzerland and Bronze medal winner Wendy Holdener of Switzerland celebrate during the venue ceremony for the Women's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018. EFE